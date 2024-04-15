Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
