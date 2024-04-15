Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pharvaris

Pharvaris Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Pharvaris stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. Pharvaris has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.