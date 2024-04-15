WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.56

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 462132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. CIBC lowered WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.39.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
