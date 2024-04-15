Wells Fargo & Company Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $146.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.59.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $166.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.58. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

