WhiteCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,646.43 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $126,646.43 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00122666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011688 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

