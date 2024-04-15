Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 41589893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Trading Down 27.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.23.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

