William Flores Purchases 70,244 Shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Stock

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) Director William Flores bought 70,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $16,156.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
William Flores also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 15th, William Flores acquired 29,756 shares of Nauticus Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546.32.
Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 478,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,833. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.04.
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.
