William Flores Purchases 70,244 Shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Stock

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) Director William Flores bought 70,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $16,156.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, William Flores acquired 29,756 shares of Nauticus Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546.32.

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 478,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,833. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nauticus Robotics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Nauticus Robotics by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 241,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nauticus Robotics by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nauticus Robotics by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

