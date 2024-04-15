WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.84

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.84 and last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 697657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

The company has a market cap of $937.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $5,419,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

