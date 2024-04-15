WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Up 26.3% in March

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXJS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,625,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 292.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXJS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.71. 24,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.