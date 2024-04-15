Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $139.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $127.14 on Monday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 231.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Wix.com by 112.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 166,254 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Wix.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Wix.com by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 49.1% in the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

