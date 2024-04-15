WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Trading 4.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. WK Kellogg traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 153,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,130,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

