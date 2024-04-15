WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,100 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 523,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 388,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in WNS by 86.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after buying an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 19.7% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 214,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 994,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,576 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $46.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

