WOW-token Trading 0% Higher This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.34 million and $9.49 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02207938 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

