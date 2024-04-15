WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 330,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 150,828 shares.The stock last traded at $47.75 and had previously closed at $47.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WPP Price Performance

WPP Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

