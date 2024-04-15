WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Up 35.2% in March

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,100 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.4 days.

WSP Global Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of WSPOF opened at $151.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.18. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $127.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Get WSP Global alerts:

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.