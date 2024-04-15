WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.14.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.80 on Thursday. WW International has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

