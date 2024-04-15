Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after buying an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.31. 810,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,708. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.