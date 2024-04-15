Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Xiaomi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS XIACF remained flat at $2.05 on Monday. 1,107,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Xiaomi has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.35.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

