Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $21.20 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Zcash has a total market cap of $346.17 million and $54.35 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $21.20 or 0.00033130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00057929 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

