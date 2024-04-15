ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $556,134.45

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $556,134.45 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00058380 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

