Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $248.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.14), with a volume of 8135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.06).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zegona Communications from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 450 ($5.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZEG
Zegona Communications Trading Up 1.7 %
About Zegona Communications
Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zegona Communications
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.