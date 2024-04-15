Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $248.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.14), with a volume of 8135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zegona Communications from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 450 ($5.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 13.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.37.

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

