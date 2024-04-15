Zinnwald Lithium Plc (LON:ZNWD) Insider Cherif Rifaat Sells 337,792 Shares

Zinnwald Lithium Plc (LON:ZNWD – Get Free Report) insider Cherif Rifaat sold 337,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £20,267.52 ($25,651.84).

Cherif Rifaat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zinnwald Lithium alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Cherif Rifaat bought 337,792 shares of Zinnwald Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £20,267.52 ($25,651.84).

Zinnwald Lithium Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of ZNWD stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.20. Zinnwald Lithium Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The company has a market capitalization of £28.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 49.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zinnwald Lithium Company Profile

Zinnwald Lithium Plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany. The company's flagship project is the Zinnwald Lithium project covering an area of 256.5 hectare located in southeast Germany. The company was formerly known as Erris Resources Plc and changed its name to Zinnwald Lithium Plc in October 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zinnwald Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinnwald Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.