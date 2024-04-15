Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) and Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Head to Head Comparison

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Free Report) and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vow ASA and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 7.36% 10.75% 6.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vow ASA and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zurn Elkay Water Solutions $1.53 billion 3.61 $112.70 million $0.65 49.09

Analyst Ratings

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Vow ASA.

This is a summary of current ratings for Vow ASA and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vow ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is more favorable than Vow ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions beats Vow ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vow ASA

Vow ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, delivers, and maintains systems for processing and purifying wastewater, food waste, solid waste, and bio sludge in Norway, France, Poland, the United States, and Italy. It operates in three segments: Projects Cruise, Aftersales, and Landbased. The Projects Cruise segment delivers ship systems to shipyards for newbuild constructions, which include advanced wastewater purification, waste management, and food waste processing; and advanced systems to shipowners for ships. The Aftersales segment provides spare parts and consumables; chemicals; and tailor-made service and maintenance programs. The Landbased segment offers Biogreen, a patented pyrolysis process for converting biomass, plastics, and waste into energy; Safesteril, a patented sterilisation process for food and pharmaceutical ingredients; and industrial robotics solutions, including robotic systems for waste recycling processes. This segment also develops, designs, and fabricates industrial furnaces and equipment for heat treatment processes. The company serves cruise, aquaculture, and landbased industries, as well as utilities. It has a strategic partnership agreement with Repsol, S.A. to explore applications and solutions to produce clean and renewable energy for CO2 emission reduction; European Tyre Enterprise Ltd. to develop a modularised and industrial solutions, and value chain to turn end-of-life tires into raw material and renewable energy; GRTgaz to produce a demo plant built to confirm that CO2 neutral pyrolysis gas can replace fossil gas in the European gas grid; SAS IMPROVE to develop technological solutions for the farm to fork valorisation of future proteins; and Imtech Steri's Biosteam to offer a range of ingredient sterilisation solutions and services. The company was formerly known as Scanship Holding ASA and changed its name to VOW ASA in January 2020. Vow ASA was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names. The company also provides flow systems products comprising point drains, hydrants, fixture carrier systems, chemical drainage systems; and interceptors and separators, acid neutralization systems, and remote monitoring systems under the Zurn and Green Turtle brands. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets remote tank monitoring devices, alarms, software, and services. Further, the company offers sensor-operated flush valves under the AquaSense, Aquaflush, and AquaVantage brands; heavy-duty commercial faucets under the AquaSpec brand; water conserving fixtures under the EcoVantage and Zurn One brands; stainless steel products under the Just Manufacturing brand name, which include stainless steel sinks and plumbing fixtures, and various types of sinks, as well as drinking water dispensing and filtration products under the Elkay and Halsey Taylor brands. It distributes to institutional, commercial, waterworks, and residential end markets through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, and industry-specific distributors in the waterworks, foodservice, industrial, janitorial, sanitation, and sitework industries. The company was formerly known as Zurn Water Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation in July 2022. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

