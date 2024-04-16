1,000 Shares in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Orion by 101.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OEC. Mizuho started coverage on Orion in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Orion Stock Performance

OEC stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Orion S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.62 million. Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

