10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Down 5.9%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $30.92. 371,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,386,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Barclays reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $592,806 in the last ninety days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

