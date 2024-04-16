1,343 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.32. The company had a trading volume of 122,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,579. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.43 and a 12 month high of $419.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total value of $10,217,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,432,195.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

