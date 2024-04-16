15,701 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Acquired by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 0.3% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $437,000.

Shares of IVLU stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. 84,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,685. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

