19,498 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. 292,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,321. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

