19,790 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,335. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

