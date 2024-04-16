218,186 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 218,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,984,000. Fiserv makes up 3.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Read Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $147.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.