27,682 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after buying an additional 157,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after buying an additional 200,041 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after buying an additional 614,088 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after buying an additional 452,501 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

MP Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

