39,367 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.52% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at $133,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FDEC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 57,409 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $737.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

