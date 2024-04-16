41,088 Shares in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Purchased by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

XTL stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $52.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42.

About SPDR S&P Telecom ETF

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

