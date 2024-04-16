44,774 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,490,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,670,333. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

