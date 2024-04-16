4,500 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nkarta by 64.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nkarta by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta by 523,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 880,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,749,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nkarta news, Director Simeon George bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,548,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Nkarta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Price Performance

NKTX opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

