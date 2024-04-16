51,965 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Purchased by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.88. 372,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,521. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

