5,377 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after buying an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,139,000 after buying an additional 522,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,961,000 after buying an additional 486,588 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $201.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

