6,787 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 360,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 67,369 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 35,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. 12,729,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,412,788. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

