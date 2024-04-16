70,666 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,666 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 117.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Transocean

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.