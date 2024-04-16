7,347 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 80,396 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.