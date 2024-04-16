74,140 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.88. The stock had a trading volume of 493,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,347. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.