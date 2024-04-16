7,876 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Purchased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.