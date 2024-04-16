866 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.50.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:MCK opened at $522.68 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.53.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
