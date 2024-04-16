93,836 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned 1.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPU opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

