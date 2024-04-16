ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ABVX)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 17th. ABIVAX Société Anonyme had issued 18,699,460 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $216,913,736 based on an initial share price of $11.60. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of ABVX opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at $7,842,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

