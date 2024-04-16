Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $820,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

