Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.43

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 48877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Get Adient alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADNT

Adient Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,466,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adient by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,495,000 after buying an additional 229,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,558,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.