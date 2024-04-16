ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 862,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,645,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

