Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,800 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 5.4% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.83 on Tuesday, reaching $475.93. 1,171,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,555. The firm has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $538.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

