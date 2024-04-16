Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,792 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 43,662 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 68,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.15. 1,705,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,752. The company has a market cap of $213.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.86. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

