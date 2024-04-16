Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Decreased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.6% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,796,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,741,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77. The stock has a market cap of $263.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.15.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

